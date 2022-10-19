meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will meet Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington. The agenda includes a review of the county courthouse renovation renderings.

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special-called meeting Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., at the County Courthouse to discuss in open session “Consideration of Award of IFB#23-01GWC, RCHS ATS and Generator Install” and “Consideration of Economic Development Opportunity to Support Local Business Attraction/Expansion” in a closed session.

Tags