The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will meet Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. in the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington. The agenda includes a review of the county courthouse renovation renderings.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special-called meeting Monday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., at the County Courthouse to discuss in open session “Consideration of Award of IFB#23-01GWC, RCHS ATS and Generator Install” and “Consideration of Economic Development Opportunity to Support Local Business Attraction/Expansion” in a closed session.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
