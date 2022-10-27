meetings-web.jpg

Instructor Cindy Griffin is offering Stretch, Balance and Strength for Seniors Fridays, Nov. 4, 11, 18, 11 a.m., at the Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium. The exercise class is designed for seniors addressing flexibility, balance and strength. For more information, call 540-878-3290 or email cindy4core@gmail.com.

There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Saturday, Oct. 29, sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. The display will last between 3 and 5 minutes, there will be a warning sound 5 minutes before the display starts.

Tags

Recommended for you