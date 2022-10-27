Instructor Cindy Griffin is offering Stretch, Balance and Strength for Seniors Fridays, Nov. 4, 11, 18, 11 a.m., at the Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium. The exercise class is designed for seniors addressing flexibility, balance and strength. For more information, call 540-878-3290 or email cindy4core@gmail.com.
There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Saturday, Oct. 29, sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. The display will last between 3 and 5 minutes, there will be a warning sound 5 minutes before the display starts.
The Town’s Architectural Review Board will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a request by The Inn at Little Washington for the installation of a walk-through gate, board fencing and farm-type 3-rail fencing located at 389 Main St. on two properties owned by The Inn. The fencing and gate will be placed generally to the rear of Patty O’s Cafe & Bakery on two properties owned by The Inn. Also on the agenda: a review of the Historic District Guidelines progress and the new ARB application format.
