The following are closed Monday (Oct. 10) inobservance of Columbus Day: Rappahannock County government offices, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation, Atlantic Union Bank, Truist (formerly BB&T), Department of Motor Vehicles.
TheWashington Town Councilwill meet on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes discussions of sidewalks, the holiday party, fireworks, and the consideration of ordinances regarding solar panels and swimming pools.
TheRappahannock County School Boardwill meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rappahannock County High School auditorium. The meeting agenda was not yet released at time of publication.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Serviceswill hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, Oct.11, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubwill hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct.19, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be “Spirit of Place“ – How to design gardens that consider your geographic location and the style of your home’s architecture, by Garden Club member Nanette Edwards. All are welcome.
