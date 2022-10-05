meet

The following are closed Monday (Oct. 10) in observance of Columbus Day: Rappahannock County government offices, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation, Atlantic Union Bank, Truist (formerly BB&T), Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Washington Town Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes discussions of sidewalks, the holiday party, fireworks, and the consideration of ordinances regarding solar panels and swimming pools.

