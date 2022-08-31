meetings-web.jpg

The following are closed Monday (Sept. 5) in observance of Labor Day, reopening Tuesday: Rappahannock County government offices; Rappahannock County Public Schools; Atlantic Union Bank; BB&T; Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation; Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles; and the Rappahannock News (which has early deadlines for the Sept. 8 edition; all items for publication should be submitted no later than 3 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 2).

A pesticide disposal program is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.at the CFC Farm & Home Center, 12645 Lee Hwy., Washington. This program is for the disposal of unwanted and outdated pesticides currently stored by agricultural producers, licensed pesticide businesses, certified applicators, golf courses and homeowners. For more information, call the Rappahannock County Extension office at 540-675-3619.

