The following are closed Monday (Sept. 5) in observance of Labor Day, reopening Tuesday: Rappahannock County government offices; Rappahannock County Public Schools; Atlantic Union Bank; BB&T; Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation; Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles; and the Rappahannock News (which has early deadlines for the Sept. 8 edition; all items for publication should be submitted no later than 3 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 2).
A pesticide disposal program is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.at the CFC Farm & Home Center, 12645 Lee Hwy., Washington. This program is for the disposal of unwanted and outdated pesticides currently stored by agricultural producers, licensed pesticide businesses, certified applicators, golf courses and homeowners. For more information, call the Rappahannock County Extension office at 540-675-3619.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet Sept. 7 at the Rappahannock County Courthouse. A meeting agenda was not available at time of publication.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Washington Fire Hall. The club meets the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 for a business meeting and then has a special speaker or program at 2. This month’s program will be “The World of Dahlias” presented by Club Member Carolyn Manwaring. All are welcome.
