The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.The agenda includes reviewing draft ordinances covering swimming pools and solar panels.
The Town of Washington’sTown Council and Planning Commissionwill hold a joint public hearing on Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a request of the Inn at Little Washington for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for guest lodgings located at 360 Main St., Washington. A request of Inn at Little Washington to change the zoning district category for the property at 335 Middle Street, Washington, from the current Village Residential (VR) to Village Mixed Use (VMU). A request of Inn at Little Washington for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for guest lodging at 335 Middle Street, Washington. Copies of agenda materials and applications may be found at the Town Office by contacting the Town Administrator/Clerk at appointment.
Bob Hurley, president ofRappFLOW, the county's nonprofit watershed (540)- 675-3128 or townofwashington@washingtonva.gov for a conservation organization, will discusswhat is being done to protect our rivers and streams. Thursday, Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Library. Presented by Rapp at Home. (Disclosure: Hurley is also a reporter with Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the Rappahannock News).
The Rappahannock CountyFire Levy Boardwill meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Rappahannock County Library located 4 Library Rd. The agenda includes a review of thecurrent Fire Levy Guidelinesand recommended changes for the consideration of the FLB by Volunteer fire and rescue company chiefs and presidents. During recent Fire Levy Board meetings there was discussion regarding the eligibility of certain expenses to include specific forms of travel for training and community engagement/services.
