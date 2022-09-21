meetings-web.jpg

The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.The agenda includes reviewing draft ordinances covering swimming pools and solar panels.

The Town of Washington’s Town Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint public hearing on Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a request of the Inn at Little Washington for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for guest lodgings located at 360 Main St., Washington.  A request of Inn at Little Washington to change the zoning district category for the property at 335 Middle Street, Washington, from the current Village Residential (VR) to Village Mixed Use (VMU).  A request of Inn at Little Washington for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for guest lodging at 335 Middle Street, Washington. Copies of agenda materials and applications may be found at the Town Office by contacting the Town Administrator/Clerk at appointment.

