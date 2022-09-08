Rappahannock Rapidan Community Servicestransportation will not operate on Friday, Sept. 9, due to an Employee In-Service Training.
TheRappahannock County Democratic Committeeis holding its meeting on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, 4 Library Rd, Washington. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. and lasts one hour. All are welcome! Questions? Contact Chair@RappDems.org.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Serviceswill hold its next Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubwill hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Washington Fire Hall. The club meets the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 for a business meeting and then has a special speaker or program at 2. This month’s program will be “The World of Dahlias” presented by Club Member Carolyn Manwaring. All are welcome.
