Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Sept. 9, due to an Employee In-Service Training.

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee is holding its meeting on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, 4 Library Rd, Washington. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. and lasts one hour. All are welcome! Questions? Contact Chair@RappDems.org.

