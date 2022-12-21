Holiday closings
• Rappahannock County Public Schools closed on Friday, Dec. 16, at noon and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
• All county government offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27; then close again on Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• Atlantic Union Bank in Washington will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27; closed on Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
• The Rappahannock News will be closed Monday through Friday, Dec. 26 to Jan. 2, for Christmas vacation, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 3. There will be no newspaper published next Thursday, Dec. 29.
• Refuse Sites at Amissville and Flatwood will be closed at noon Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day and Monday, Dec. 26. Amissville will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Flatwood will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 a.m. Both locations will be closed on Sunday, New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. Amissville will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 a.m., and Flatwood will open on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 a.m.
• Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.
The Town Planning Commission’s Dec.26 meeting has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is on Jan. 23, 7 p.m., at Town Hall.
There will be a special Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington.
The Town Council will hold a public hearing regarding a zoning ordinance text amendment to regulate solar panels at its Jan. 9 meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend a special meeting of the Town Council on Saturday, Jan. 7 at noon at Town Hall for the swearing-in of the newly elected council. There will be a light refreshment reception after the meeting.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Washington Fire Hall. They meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a “do it yourself” workshop involving miniature Tea Cups and Saucers. Experts will instruct the club members how to assemble this creative design. Please bring your own containers and flowers. All are welcome.