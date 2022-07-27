meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will meet (today) Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m. in the Rappahannock County Public Library. The agenda includes reviewing reports on a new courthouse renovation.

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

