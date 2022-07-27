The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will meet (today) Thursday, July 28, at 10 a.m. in the Rappahannock County Public Library. The agenda includes reviewing reports on a new courthouse renovation.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be a “Garden Help Desk Forum”. A panel of our own garden experts and club member master gardeners will answer your burning questions. Bring your questions and/or pictures plus your neighbors. All are welcome.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2022! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes Aug. 12, U6 closes Aug. 26. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...