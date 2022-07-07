The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee meeting will be held on Saturday, July 9, at the Rappahannock Library Jefferson Room, 4 Library Rd, Washington. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. All are welcome!
The Town Council will meet on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes appointing a new member to the Town Council, a public hearing regarding zoning fees, a discussion regarding tap fees, and an application for a boundary line adjustment for Rush River Commons, and updating the signatories for all bank accounts.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
The Town Planning Commission will meet on Friday, July 15, at 3 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes applications from the Inn at Little Washington for 1) a Special Use Permit for a 2-bedroom guest room located in Cook’s Cottage. The property is located at 360 Main St. and is in the Village Mixed Use (VMU) and Historic District zoning districts 2) Rezoning request to change the existing zoning district category from Village Residential (VR) to Village Mixed Use (VMU) zoning district.
The property is located at 335 Middle St., known as The Blue House property at the corner of Middle and Gay Streets 3) a Special Use Permit for a 2-bedroom guest room located at 335 Middle St,. known as The Blue House property at the corner of Middle and Gay Streets. This property is located in the Village Mixed Use (VMU) and Historic District zoning districts. Also an application for a rezoning request from Mr. Jeff Butler to change the existing zoning district category from Village Residential (VR) to the Village Mixed Use (VMU) zoning district for an existing garage, offices and AirBnB lodging. The property is located at 353 Calvert St. and is located in the Village Residential and Historic zoning districts.
The Town Architectural Review Board will meet on Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes applications from the Inn at Little Washington for the relocation of a 11'x12' shed located at 335 Middle St. The shed will be moved to the Avon Hall property located at 22 Avon Ln. The shed is identified as a contributing secondary resource on the 2005 Inventory Map of the Washington Historic District.
Also the Inn at Little Washington is requesting the installation of a roof mounted HVAC air handling unit located at 389 Main St., Patty-O’s Café, the property is identified as a contributing primary resource on the 2005 Inventory Map of the Washington Historic District. Also a request from Black Kettle LLC, for the installation of a Red-rock Ledgestone retaining wall and black aluminum fence at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane.