The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will meet jointly with the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at the county courthouse, located 250 Gay St., Washington.
The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority’s regular monthly meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.
Instructor Cindy Griffin is offering Stretch, Balance and Strength for Seniors Fridays, Nov. 4, 11, 18, 11 a.m., at the Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium. The exercise class is designed for seniors addressing flexibility, balance and strength. For more information, call 540-878-3290 or email cindy4core@gmail.com.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Tuesday, Nov. 8, due to Election Day.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m. This month’s program will be devoted to our Christmas Greens Workshop—how to properly cut greens, how to condition them, etc. - so if those topics interest you, please come. Our Greens Sale is now open for business so please go to rappgardebclub.org to order early.
