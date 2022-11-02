meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will meet jointly with the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at the county courthouse, located 250 Gay St., Washington. 

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority’s regular monthly meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.

Tags

Recommended for you