There will be a special Washington Town Council meeting on Tuesday to appoint new members's of the town's Planning Commission and Architectural Review Board. Here's the official announcement:
KINDLY TAKE NOTICE, in accordance with the provisions of the Town Charter, the Mayor has called a SPECIAL MEETNG OF TOWN COUNCIL TO BE HELD ON JULY 27, 2021, BEGINNING AT 7 PM, or such other times to which the meeting may be continued, at the Town Hall of the Town of Washington, for the following purposes:
1. Appointment of at least four persons to the Town of Washington Planning Commission and determination of their term of office.
2. Appointment of at least five persons to the Town Architectural Review Board and determination of their term of office.
All interested applicants are invited to submit a statement of interest and qualifications c/o the Town Treasurer, Gail Swift, gail.swift@washingtonva.gov , and /or to attend and state to the Town Council their interest and qualifications for any such appointment.
All persons are invited to attend and express their views as to any such appointment.
Any person under disability may contact the Town Treasurer for reasonable accommodation to attend the meeting.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...