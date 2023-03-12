Rappahannock resident Barbara Adolfi was selected by Aging Together to be honored in the organization’s “5 over 50,” where they choose individuals across the five-county region who have displayed selfless service to their communities.
Adolfi, a Sperryville resident for 34 years, works in the county as a psychotherapist and is a retired Fairfax County school social worker. Adolfi also volunteers for Rappahannock tourism promotion and is a fundraising organizer for the Sperryville Rescue Squad.
“When I was much younger, after a day of challenging hiking in [Shenandoah National Park], I drove into Sperryville en route back to Northern VA in a van filled with seven women friends,” Adolfi said in a statement. “My van developed a major problem. We stopped at the ESSO station (now Shaw’s) owned at that time, I believe, by the Johnson family. It was late in the day and we were stranded. A man sitting at the door heard our dilemma and offered us the use of his van. ‘Bring it back tomorrow’ he said, and we did! It felt like home and I wanted to live here, and I do! Anything that I have done only reflects the efforts of people from every corner of Rappahannock to maintain and improve our community. It is a joy to live here with my husband Ray Boc, and I thank all of you who conspired to give me this honor.”
In a Facebook post by Aging Together, they said they received a record number of nominations this year. The organization will host four “wine & cheese watch parties” around the area to view the event on Friday, May 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Rappahannock event is scheduled for Quievremont Winery. Registration details to come at agingtogether.org.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...