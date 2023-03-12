Adolfi1.jpg

Sperryville resident Barbara Adolfi was selected by Aging Together to be honored in the organization’s “5 over 50" event.

 File photo by Luke Christopher

Rappahannock resident Barbara Adolfi was selected by Aging Together to be honored in the organization’s “5 over 50,” where they choose individuals across the five-county region who have displayed selfless service to their communities.

Adolfi, a Sperryville resident for 34 years, works in the county as a psychotherapist and is a retired Fairfax County school social worker. Adolfi also volunteers for Rappahannock tourism promotion and is a fundraising organizer for the Sperryville Rescue Squad.

