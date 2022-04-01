The Come As You Are (CAYA) coalition, a Warrenton-based substance abuse recovery and prevention nonprofit, announced Friday it is dissolving after six years of serving those suffering from addiction disorders and their families.
The CAYA Board of Director’s decision to dissolve the organization came after Moira Satre, CEO and founder of CAYA, decided to step down from her role due to “new developments” preventing her from continuing to run the organization.
Satre launched the nonprofit in 2016 in response to the passing of her son, Bobby, who died from a drug overdose on April 18, 2015.
Satre started the nonprofit to help others who are impacted by addiction and seeking support and treatment resources within the community, including Fauqier, Culpeper and other surrounding counties, according to a news release announcing the dissolution.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work with the Board of Directors to support the CAYA mission and help people in the community who have been touched by addiction,” Sartre said in the release. “I feel proud of the impact CAYA has had and the contributions it has made to the community. I cannot express in words the thanks I have to all the volunteers, sponsors, and donors who have supported us over the years. We hope that you will continue your support through the CAYA Donor Advised Fund at NPCF.”
The organization formed as a coalition in early 2016 under Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) and then subsequently became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in December 2017. A website was launched providing numerous resources for support and treatment to include tools for recovery, links to recovery/support meetings, and recovery coaching. With the onset of the pandemic, links to both local and worldwide virtual support were also added.
CAYA has worked with numerous community organizations over the years – including the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, local law enforcement agencies, schools, RRCS, the PATH Foundation and the Department of Health, among others – to find solutions in filling the gaps that exist within the community to serve the needs of those affected by mental health and substance use disorders.
CAYA donated over $145,000 to prevention programs in the region. The organization also taught Revive, the Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education program, and collaborated with the Department of Health in dispensing Narcan throughout the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District.
CAYA’s board announced it will transfer existing funds into a Donor Advised Fund (DAF) with the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation to allow current and future donors to continue to make contributions.
Grants supporting addiction prevention in the community will be made from the new fund, and the CAYA website will remain online and be supported privately by Satre.
The Run For Your Life 5K, started by Satre in 2016 to raise funds supporting local prevention programs and to bring awareness of substance use disorder to the community, will be coordinated by Verdun Adventure Bound.
Proceeds from the race will support addiction prevention, such as Project SOAR (Success in Overcoming Adversity in Recovery) and mental wellness programs. A portion will also be donated to the CAYA Donor Advised Fund.
Donations can continue to be made through both CAYA’s website and Facebook. They will be linked to NPCF and the CAYA Fund can be easily found there. Checks can also be sent to NPCF with CAYA Fund noted in the memo line and mailed to PO Box 182, Warrenton, VA 20188 and pay no fees.