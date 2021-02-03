Sign up for here for a Thursday afternoon webinar

Give Local 2021 logo

What: Give Local Piedmont: Learning about your page

on the GLP WebSite

When: Thursday, February 4 at 2 p.m. EST

What: Learn and/or Refresh your memory on exactly how to get started with the GIVE LOCAL PIEDMONT website on the Mightycause platform and utilize the tools provided to run your most successful giving day yet.

REGISTER HERE

Can't attend?: If you are unable to participate in this webinar, you may view the recording of this training session on the GLP website in the Resources area.

Tags