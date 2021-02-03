Sign up for here for a Thursday afternoon webinar
What: Give Local Piedmont: Learning about your page
on the GLP WebSite
When: Thursday, February 4 at 2 p.m. EST
What: Learn and/or Refresh your memory on exactly how to get started with the GIVE LOCAL PIEDMONT website on the Mightycause platform and utilize the tools provided to run your most successful giving day yet.
Can't attend?: If you are unable to participate in this webinar, you may view the recording of this training session on the GLP website in the Resources area.