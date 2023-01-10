lykes-story.jpg

A dozen NPCF in 2020 Richard Lykes Community Fund grant recipients, friends and supporters gather at the Rappahannock County home of John Anderson.

 Courtesy photo

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation on Tuesday announced recipients of the 2022 Richard Lykes grant, awarding nonprofits that serve Rappahannock County nearly $100,000. The organization also announced that applications have opened for the Community Assistance Grant, academic scholarships and the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) program.

The Lykes Fund provides assistance with projects that strengthen the community. Lykes, who passed away in 2009, believed in the importance of giving back, and continues to do so posthumously. After leaving a bequest of approximately two million dollars to Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, Lykes completed the fulfillment of his desire through the establishment of a community fund. 

