File photo by Luke Christopher

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation on Tuesday announced it awarded $329,500 to nonprofits serving the region, three of which are based in Rappahannock County, through the Community Assistance Grant cycle.

Funded by the PATH Foundation and the Mary Virginia O’Bannon Fund with NPCF, the Community Assistance Grant supports projects that are immediate in nature and alleviate hardship, according to a news release from the organization. While grants are awarded to organizations fulfilling an abundance of critical needs, most awards have an emphasis on the health and human service fields.

