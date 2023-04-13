The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation on Tuesday announced it awarded $329,500 to nonprofits serving the region, three of which are based in Rappahannock County, through the Community Assistance Grant cycle.
Funded by the PATH Foundation and the Mary Virginia O’Bannon Fund with NPCF, the Community Assistance Grant supports projects that are immediate in nature and alleviate hardship, according to a news release from the organization. While grants are awarded to organizations fulfilling an abundance of critical needs, most awards have an emphasis on the health and human service fields.
The Rapp Center for Education, a nonprofit school that provides workforce training and lifelong learning courses, was awarded $20,000, according to Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Programs & Communications Manager Renard Carlos.
The grant will help the organization fund its workforce training classes and continue expanding health care, butchery, and culinary classes, according to school administrator and chair of the Board of Directors Kathy Grove. “These classes offer new employment opportunities through certifications to community members who want to increase their skills and career paths,” she said.
The Rappahannock Benevolent Fund was awarded $15,000 to provide emergency financial and supportive services to aging residents in crisis in Rappahannock County. The money will be spent on emergency home repairs and emergency housing for clients, according to Executive Director Berni Olson.
Additionally, Rapp at Home, a nonprofit that serves aging Rappahannock residents, was awarded $5,000. “Rapp at Home is grateful for this award as it will enable us to expand our driving, health, safety, educational, and social programs that help keep our Friends safe and healthy, and engaged and active in our community,” said President Joyce Wenger.
While not all based in Rappahannock, many other grant recipients serve the county or have close ties to the community.
Other recipients included: American Red Cross, Career Partners, Fauquier Education Farm, Foothills Housing, Hero's Bridge, Hospice of the Piedmont, Just Neighbors, Manna Ministry, Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, Museum of Culpeper History ,People Helping People of Fauquier County, Inc, Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Spiritual Care Ministries, State Climb, The ARC of Central Virginia, The Free Clinic of Culpeper, Wayland Blueridge, Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier, Culpeper Renaissance, Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Fauquier FISH, The George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center Inc., and Youth for Tomorrow.
Since its inception in 2017, the Community Assistance Grant program has awarded $1.7 million dollars to nonprofits serving Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...