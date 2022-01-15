The two major foundations that support Rappahannock and regional nonprofits are seeking applicants for grants — and the deadlines are coming up soon.
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
The Community Assistance Grant opportunity is open to those nonprofits based in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier.
Because of the size of the awards ($5,000-$25,000), this is the only grant cycle that NPCF runs with an LOI (Letter of Inquiry) component. In other words, this is a two stage grant process. NPCF grant evaluators read your LOI’s and then make the difficult decision on whether to invite your organization to continue and submit a full application.
We will remain open until Jan. 19 for LOI. For those proceeding to the application, that time frame will be Jan. 27 until Feb. 8. Decisions will be made at the end of February with grant award recipients receiving the check in early March. Remember that you may seek as much as $25,000 from this grant cycle.
Flexible Funding Grants will provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to be used as needed to meet their missions. The goal of Flexible Funding is to prioritize those most in need, as we strive to make this a great place to live, work, play and grow – for everyone.
Note: While the PATH Foundation does not provide unrestricted general operating support to faith communities, fire/rescue, schools or governments, PATH will consider requests for new or ongoing programs provided by these entities that intersect with our four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.
In addition, all applicants must reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation, listed here.
PATH is accepting applications for Flexible Funding until Monday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in March 2022, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date.
