Rappahannock County on Monday received an Achievement Award from the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), recognizing the work of the nonprofit FamilyFutures that provides financial education and support for public school students.
The award, Rappahannock County's first, was presented at the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 3 by VACo Coordinator of Programs and Development Karie Walker.
"The county is very proud of FamilyFutures and the educational enrichment it is providing for our public school students,” Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey said in a statement. “In barely four years, the FamilyFutures program has added so many opportunities for our kids to learn about money, so they can avoid the pitfalls and unhappiness that attend lack of sophistication about finance."
The first of its kind in Virginia, FamilyFutures provides supplemental financial education for Rappahannock County Public School students, beginning in kindergarten. Students earn by learning. When they complete activities that cement the FamilyFutures lessons, they earn money that is saved for them. FamilyFutures opens a $100 "MyFuture" savings account in each student's name when they enter kindergarten, and each year through graduation the student can earn up to an additional $100 by completing learning assignments.
The organization was founded in 2019, and the inaugural kindergarten class from that year just entered third grade, meaning the program now includes half of Rappahannock County's elementary students.
"MyFuture helps students tangibly see their own effort pay off and see how this concept applies to planning for the future,” Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley said in a statement. “Developing these skills early is essential to cultivating lifelong habits that translate to responsible citizenship and economic stability."
Grimsley showed her support for the FamilyFutures by naming it as beneficiary of her recent birthday fundraiser on Facebook
FamilyFutures is embedded in the new public school’s strategic plan.
"Planning – thinking about the future – and being prepared is the real purpose of the accounts and the earning options over time," says FamilyFutures Board Chair Tom Massie, Jr.
Jane Eberhardt, former elementary school teacher and FamilyFutures Board member, said: "By the time these kindergartners graduate from high school, we hope they will have not only a bit of money set aside, but more importantly a deeper understanding of how money works. We think working with these accounts can give students lots of chances to practice setting goals, making plans, and delaying gratification – important skills for life."
This year, FamilyFutures worked closely with kindergarten through third grade teachers to formalize and improve sequencing of the learning program's curricula, including adoption of regular assessment steps to evaluate each grade's curriculum and the success of the program overall.
FamilyFutures has partnered with the public schools to provide curriculum that will enrich the mandatory economics and personal finance class taught to high school juniors, and help to prepare GED students to enter the working/earning/spending/saving world. The organization has also provided a free online "money camp" for quarantined middle-school students during the summer of 2020 and offered counseling and other resources directly to adults who seek assistance.
