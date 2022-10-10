2022-10-03-BOS-105.jpg
Karie Walker (right) presented the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors (Debbie Donehey, left) with an award recognizing the work of the nonprofit FamilyFutures (Tom Massie Jr., center.)
 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County on Monday received an Achievement Award from the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), recognizing the work of the nonprofit FamilyFutures that provides financial education and support for public school students. 

The award, Rappahannock County's first, was presented at the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 3 by VACo Coordinator of Programs and Development Karie Walker.

Tags

