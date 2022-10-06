 Skip to main content
Farm hands, from afar: Kit Goldfarb is linking Rappahannock to Kenya one village at a time with the help of local donors

Farm hands, from afar: Kit Goldfarb is linking Rappahannock to Kenya one village at a time with the help of local donors

Linking Rappahannock County to Kenya’s equatorial countryside, local resident Kit Goldfarb’s sustainable agriculture nonprofit continues to grow in part with the help of donations from county residents.

SANGO-Kenya was founded in 2020 by Goldfarb, the executive director, and Dr. Constance Gewa, director of programs and research, to concentrate on sustainable agriculture, nutrition and growth opportunities. Thus, the acronym: SANGO.

Kit Goldfarb portrait

County resident Kit Goldfarb is helping to combat food insecurity in Kenyan villages.
sango, kenya, map_kit goldbarb
kit goldfarb in kenya

“People in Rappahannock have been very generous and instrumental and very helpful because there are people here who are really interested and have experience in what we’re doing,” says Goldfarb, above in Kenya.

