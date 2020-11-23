The Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board has found a new way to connect with county residents through the Rappahannock Food Pantry volunteers.
“It’s good if somebody can be in the place and talk to the clients,” said Mimi Forbes, who manages the food pantry. “[RRCSB] didn’t have the manpower, but we have the volunteer source.”
The community services board offers assistance for all stages of life, from infants and children to adults and seniors. “We have services for people with intellectual disabilities or people whose children have disabilities,” explained Jim LaGraffe, executive director of RRCSB. “We also have an area agency on aging, so if a senior is struggling with social isolation or food insecurity we have programs for that.”
Volunteers enrolled in a training program where they were educated about the different services RRCSB provides. “Now they are almost ready to come into the food pantry on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays when the clients are there and … just explain what RRCSB has to offer,” Forbes said.
“The biggest challenge is to make members of our community aware of what we do,” said LaGraffe. “We are unique because we provide publicly-funded behavioral health services to people in our region.”
RRCSB also provides assistance with housing, mental health, substance abuse and money management, plus Medicare counseling for anyone who wants a little help deciding which provider best fits their needs.
LaGraffe said that RRCSB has services for everyone, including people with private insurance or who have become recently unemployed. Anecdotally, RRCSB has seen an increase in demand for services in keeping with national trends.
“COVID-19 has really thrown a wrench into things so we have tried to adapt to it,” said RRCSB Program Administrator Lindsay Feggans. “We’re doing a lot of telehealth for people who need clinical services, things like that.”
For Rappahannock residents who don’t have access to high-speed internet at home, RRCSB provides space in its offices where clients can access telehealth services.
“What I also want to mention is that we have a lot of virtual trainings for community members, like one on how to be resilient,” LaGraffe added. “It’s a tough time for everyone. Sometimes you just need a pick-me-up.”
Find out more about RRCSB’s services online at rrcsb.org or by calling 540-825-3100. If you need to talk to someone about a mental health or substance abuse emergency, crisis services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 540-825-5656.
For more information about the Rappahannock County Food Pantry, go to rappahannockpantry.org or call Mimi Forbes at 540-987-5090.