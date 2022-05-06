Give Local Piedmont, a local 24-hour online fundraiser, on Tuesday secured $345,500 for nonprofit organizations that serve Rappahannock County, according to data provided by campaign organizer the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
The ninth annual fundraiser, which also services nonprofits that do work in and around Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties, raised a total of $1,088,787 this year for 186 organizations across the four counties.
“We know that donors are dealing with unprecedented economic insecurity, so we are more grateful than ever for the generosity on display during this year's Give Local Piedmont,” the NPCF Board of Directors said in a statement. “Our nonprofits worked incredibly hard to make this day a success, and we are so proud of their results.”
Below is how much money was raised by each nonprofit that serves Rappahannock County. The reported totals don’t include awards from the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation’s $100,000 bonus pool and other additional prizes that nonprofits were awarded.
Mental Health Association of Fauquier - $35,405.00
Fresta Valley Christian School - $28,145.00
RappCats - $24,136.00
Headwaters Foundation - $22,172.00
Belle Meade Montessori School - $19,797.00
FamilyFutures - $19,090.00
Wakefield Country Day School - $18,318.00
Rappahannock Food Pantry Inc. - $17,567.00
The Piedmont Environmental Council - $16,770.00
Foothills Forum - $13,537.00
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad - $12,841.00
The Child Care & Learning Center - $12,406.00
Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) - $10,248.00
Friends of the Rappahannock - $10,200.00
Rapp at Home - $9,797.00
For The Cats' Sake - $8,437.00
Hero's Bridge - $7,616.00
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) - $7,510.00
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, Inc. - $7,480.00
Castleton Festival - $7,168.00
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection - $6,786.00
Shenandoah National Park Trust - $6,470.00
Services To Abused Families, Inc. (SAFE) - $6,190.00
Mountain Vista Governor's School Foundation - $5,265.00
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services - $4,745.00
Rapp Nature Camp - $4,562.00
Aging Together - $3,936.00
Sperryville Community Alliance - $3,853.00
Rapp Center for Education - $3,813.00
Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department - $3,806.00
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue - $3,736.00
Friends of The Rappahannock County Library - $3,701.00
Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation - $3,387.00
RappFLOW - $2,966.00
Virginia Working Landscapes - $2,956.00
Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby Foundation - $2,370.00
Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters - $1,967.00
Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club - $1,900.00
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company - $1,887.00
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation - $1,836.00
Hearthstone School - $1,687.00
Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Inc - $1,577.00
Rappahannock Historical Society - $1,236.00
Rappahannock County Farm Tour - $877.00
Rappahannock County Garden Club - $768.00
Rappahannock Culpeper Baseball - $740.00
Rappahannock County Soccer Association Inc. - $731.00
Land Trust of Virginia - $720.00