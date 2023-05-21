Give Local Piedmont, a local 24-hour online fundraiser, last week secured nearly $300,000 for more than 50 nonprofit organizations that serve Rappahannock County, according to data provided by campaign organizer the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
The 10th annual fundraiser, which also services nonprofits that do work in and around Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison counties, raised a total of $1.1 million this year for 200 organizations across the four counties.
“Thank you Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock for giving us communities we care about and work hard to make better and celebrate with programs like Give Local Piedmont,” Northern Piedmont Community Foundation Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson said in a statement.
Here is how much money was raised by each nonprofit that serves Rappahannock County. The reported totals don’t include awards, bonus pool and other additional prizes that nonprofits were awarded.
For The Cats' Sake - $2,793
Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) - $10,785
RappCats - $27,704
Serendipity Equine Inc - $4,125
Castleton Festival - $4,021
John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival - $510
Kid Pan Alley - $46,360
Living Sky Foundation - $323
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community - $5,170
Foothills Forum - $10,638
Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation - $3,007
Rappahannock Culpeper Baseball - $700
Sperryville Community Alliance - $3,671
Totality Martial Arts - $2,965
Belle Meade Montessori School - $14,803
Child Care & Learning Center - $7,334
Dominion Ridge Academy - $2,930
FamilyFutures - $14,836
Friends of The Rappahannock County Library - $3,551
Headwaters Foundation - $22,942
Hearthstone School - $1,613
Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club - $710
Rapp Center for Education - $5,550
Rapp Nature Camp - $5,150
Rappahannock County Farm Tour - $936
Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters - $1,323
Rappahannock Historical Society - $1,363
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation - $2,400
Wakefield Country Day School - $12,343
Rappahannock County Garden Club - $1,413
Rappahannock County Park Foundation - $3,000
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection - $8,199
Shenandoah National Park Trust - $6,300
Smithsonian's Virginia Working Landscapes - $2,408
Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Inc - $981
Rappahannock County Soccer Association Inc - $1,363
Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department - $4,211
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad - $9,520
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue - $3,350
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company - $2,104
