The Headwaters Foundation announced on Thursday that now-former Executive Director Lynnie Genho stepped down from the role Sept. 1, citing the need to attend to her family.
Brittany Dwyer, who had been serving since July as acting executive director, was approved by the education nonprofit’s board to become the new full-time executive director having taken office on Sept. 1.
Genho “brought to the Executive Director position years of experience with the Rappahannock County public school system, and worked with energy and enthusiasm to further Headwaters' mission despite the challenges that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization said in a news release.
“The Board appreciates her dedication and commitment as Executive Director, and wishes Lynnie and her family all the best going forward.”
Dwyer is a graduate of Rappahannock County High School, and a former Headwaters' intern and scholarship recipient. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from George Mason University, and recently completed her master’s degree in social work at the University of Southern California. Before joining the Headwaters staff, Brittany worked for the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County.
The nonprofit’s board also announced Cierra Chambers, another Rappahannock native, was hired as the organization’s full-time executive assistant.
Chambers also graduated from Rappahannock County High School and was a Headwaters scholarship recipient. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications in 2021 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
“We're pleased to welcome both Brittany and Cierra to the Headwaters team,” the news release said.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...