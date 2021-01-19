Wanted: Mentors to provide guidance, support, information and encouragement
When Claire was nine years old, Susan Levick taught her to ride a bike for the first time. “I bought a $10 bike at a yard sale,” Levick said. “I stood beside her and held the seat and walked along with her while she worked out the balance.”
Levick said it was the most challenging thing they ever did together, but once Claire had gotten the hang of the bike, the two of them ventured onto trails all over the county. Paired together through the Starfish mentorship program more than 11 years ago, Claire and her mentor are still close.
“[Claire] was very happy-go-lucky. Anything we did she was very interested in … she was really open to a lot of things and was really fun to be with — we just enjoyed each other,” Levick said.
Early on, they did simple things together. They went on walks to visit the donkey that lived next door, dropped in at the library to read and played at the park. When Claire’s interest in dancing grew, she even choreographed dances for the two of them to perform together.
Claire graduated from Rappahannock County High School and aged out of the Starfish program in 2020, but she and Levick still keep in touch regularly. With encouragement from Levick, who made her career as a nurse, Claire is now studying at community college to become a paramedic.
“She was shy about going to do a tour of the fire hall … so that was something we did together,” Levick said, “but when she met them and started down that path, she’s never been shy or looked back since then.”
Started under the wing of the Headwaters Foundation in 1997, Starfish is one of the organization’s oldest programs. Their mission, explained Brittany Dwyer, the Starfish program director, “is to inspire young people in Rappahannock to connect with their community through engagement with trained mentors.”
Supporting primarily Rappahannock County Public School students from kindergarten through 12th grade, the program aims to cultivate healthy one-on-one relationships and “unleash the potential for future success for our young people.”
“We really have an emphasis on … empowering young people and fostering leadership ability within them so that once they are out of school they can go out into the world and … unleash a lot of the skills we know they have,” Dwyer said. “They may just need a little help developing or they need that person to bounce ideas off of to get them to that next level in their life.”
The desire for mentorship and connection has only risen in recent months since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dwyer said that Headwaters is planning to launch a short-term mentorship program for students who may need support for 6 months to a year, until students are able to resume their normal lives and activities.
“A lot of students have lost their support systems,” she said. “It doesn’t just have to be an at-risk child, this can be a child who did lots of sports and lots of extracurriculars and doesn’t have that [this year] because of COVID-19. … Nationally, we know isolation has been one of the greatest issues for people when it comes to this pandemic.”
“Mentors who enter the program provide guidance, support, information and encouragement to their mentees,” she added. Having grown up with an influential mentor herself, Dwyer noted the abundant benefits of guidance from adults outside of a child’s immediate family.
Studies have found that youth with positive mentors are more than twice as likely to hold leadership positions, more likely to go to college, more likely to volunteer in their communities and more likely to have healthy adult relationships.
The Starfish mentorship program is actively seeking mentors willing to commit at least six months to the program. Mentors must be at least 21 years of age and pass a background check. They must have reliable transportation and live in Rappahannock County or be able to travel to the county, and they must go through an orientation training. In addition to the initial training, mentors receive ongoing support. To learn more or to start your application, visit www.headwatersfdn.org/star-fish-mentoring/.
Some names and identifying details have been changed to protect individual privacy.
What participants are saying about Starfish:
Susan Laing, Starfish Mentor
"Mentoring Cydney has been a sheer joy. She is a wonderful young woman. She has always amazed me with her courage and willingness to step out and accept challenges. In middle school she ran for president of the student council and won. In high school she stole the show (in my opinion) in the school's production of The Chorus Line. I could go on."
Susan Levick, Starfish Mentor
“I think if you enjoy kids and you care about kids, you’re going to enjoy being a mentor. You’re just kind of there to be a role model, be their friend, and kind of guide them a little bit. … And as you build the relationship and see what they’re interested in, it becomes easy to think of what to do.”
Cierra Chambers, Starfish Graduate
"I truly don't think I would be as successful of a student and person without Headwaters, the Starfish Mentoring Program, and my mentor, Linda. My mentor and I met when I was in fifth grade and I'm now a senior at Virginia Tech. Linda and I are now lifelong friends."
Cierra, 22, is majoring in public relations at Virginia Tech with the goal of working for an advertising agency.
Cydney Chambers, Starfish Graduate
"In third grade I met my mentor, Susan Laing, just after my last class of the day. I'm now in my third year of college and she's still looking out for me as if I was one of her own. Mentoring has been the biggest gift to me and my family."
Cydney, 21, is majoring in Forest Resource Management with the goal of working in urban forestry.