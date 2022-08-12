Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the numerous volunteers and attendees of the The 21st annual Taste of Rappahannock, held at the spacious barn at Mount Vernon Farm in support of Headwaters, its mission to foster educational excellence in Rappahannock County for children in greatest need. […]
The Headwaters Foundation has planned a more modestly priced festival to replace its annual “Taste of Rappahannock” fundraising dinner in an effort to include more families and children at the event that’s expected to help the education nonprofit raise money.
The new event, the “Headwaters Harvest Festival,” will be held at Eldon Farms on Saturday, Oct 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and will feature food, drinks, music, crafts, a petting zoo and an antique tractor and vehicle show.
“The Harvest Festival is the result of many conversations Headwaters has engaged in over the last several years” Headwaters’ Executive Director Brittany Dwyer said in a statement. “The pandemic gave us an unexpected opportunity to assess where we were as an organization, and where we hoped to be in the future.”
Dwyer also said that the festival marks a reflection of Headwaters’ renewed commitment to its core values — building a community that is committed to supporting Rappahannock County’s children. This year marks the nonprofit's 25th anniversary.
“Over the last several years, many of us have participated in community events like ‘SperryFest,’ ‘Christmas in Little Washington,’ and the recent ‘Cancer is Messy’ event held at Eldon Farms, and have been pleased to see people from throughout the county coming together to enjoy each other’s company,” Headwaters’ Board Chair Gary Aichele said in a statement. “We hope Headwaters’ Harvest Festival will offer a new opportunity for folks to get together, one that will provide Headwaters with the opportunity to connect with people in our community in a fun, relaxed, informal setting.”
Headwaters’ Deputy Director of Programs Lacey Jenkins said in a statement that the community has enthusiastically responded to the replacement of the fundraising dinner with the festival. “We are very encouraged by the level of community support for the Harvest Festival, and the number of sponsorships that we’ve already received,” Jenkins said. “We hope we can count on everyone to support this new event as generously as they supported the Taste of Rappahannock in past years!”
The Taste of Rappahannock dinner had been canceled for the past two years amid the pandemic.
Pre-sale tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Children ages 5 and under can attend for free. After Sept. 18, all ticket prices will increase by $5.
To purchase tickets to the Headwaters Harvest Festival, learn more about the event, or inquire about sponsorship opportunities and how to volunteer, visit Headwaters’ website at www.headwatersfdn.org, email Headwaters at info@headwatersfdn.org or call (540) 227-5170.
