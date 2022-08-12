Tasting and nurturing for 21 years

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the numerous volunteers and attendees of the The 21st annual Taste of Rappahannock, held at the spacious barn at Mount Vernon Farm in support of Headwaters, its mission to foster educational excellence in Rappahannock County for children in greatest need. […]

The Headwaters Foundation has planned a more modestly priced festival to replace its annual “Taste of Rappahannock” fundraising dinner in an effort to include more families and children at the event that’s expected to help the education nonprofit raise money.

The new event, the “Headwaters Harvest Festival,” will be held at Eldon Farms on Saturday, Oct 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and will feature food, drinks, music, crafts, a petting zoo and an antique tractor and vehicle show.

