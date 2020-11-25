Mimi Forbes of the Rappahannock Food Pantry displays one of several boxes of fresh vegetables that accompanied Thanksgiving meals distributed Monday and Tuesday to appreciative Rappahannock families. On a normal Thanksgiving the pantry boxes up anywhere from 180 to 200 turkeys with all the fixings, but this pandemic year Forbes and her tireless band of volunteers anticipated even more of the county’s families would receive holiday meals.
