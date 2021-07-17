Rappahannock Lions Club members gathered for their annual picnic last Thursday at the county park to honor two of their longest serving members and induct new officers for the 2021-2022 year.
“It’s great to have our members back together in person and recognize the incredible 50 years of service Bob Anderson and Joel Daczewitz have provided to our club and the entire community,” said Club President Garry Giebel. “In addition to Bob’s and Joel’s continued involvement we have a great slate of officers coming in who are committed to advancing the many service programs we provide in the county.”
The officer roster includes Fred Stacy as first vice president, Scott Wells as second vice president, and directors Daczewitz, Mary Graham, Peter Hornbostel and Bill Pragluski. Jim Manwaring and Frank Raiter will continue their long service as club secretary and treasurer, respectively.
“Despite this year’s challenges with COVID, we were, among other things, able to launch the new ‘Garden with a Lion’ project with the [Rappahannock] Food Pantry, partner with Rapp at Home to provide convenient access to convalescent equipment at the Loan Closet, and present $5,000 in scholarship funds to recent high school graduates,” Giebel said. “With the pandemic hopefully behind us, we are looking forward to restarting other programs, including student vision and hearing screening as well as recruiting new members.”
Established 64 years ago, the Rappahannock Lions Club motto is, “We Serve.” In addition to volunteering time for community service, the club’s 49 members donated almost $10,000 last year to organizations such as the 4H Club, the Senior Center, Boys and Girls Scouts, and the Sheriff’s “Shop with Deputy” fund. Those interested in joining should contact Lions Membership Chair Richard Antony at rtantony@gmail.com.