Aging Together recognizes the contributions of Rapp’s food pantry director
In 2008, interior designer Mimi Forbes had a contract with a housing developer who was planning to build a 500-home subdivision in Ruckersville, Va. She imagined she would be working on those houses for years. She thought the contract was going to set her up for life. And then, unexpectedly, the subprime mortgage bubble burst. The developer declared bankruptcy and Forbes’s contract was gone.
“I was about to lose my house,” she said. “It was very touch and go at that time.”
Forbes’ life took another unexpected turn in January of 2009, when she was approached to become the director of a new food pantry in Rappahannock County.
“It was still in the middle of the financial crisis, and so I said sure,” Forbes said. “I became involved with the Fauquier food bank and learned how they ordered everything … and the rest is history.”
The Rappahannock Food Pantry opened in a small building behind the Washington Schoolhouse and then moved its operation to its current location in Sperryville. Since the beginning, Forbes has managed hundreds of volunteers and served hundreds more clients and families.
In 2015, the “irrepressible, irreplaceable director” was honored by the Rappahannock News as the Citizen of The Year. And this year, in May, she’ll receive another recognition from Aging Together as a one of the “5 Over 50” honorees.
Aging Together, a regional nonprofit serving the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, launched its “5 Over 50” event eight years ago in order to showcase the service older people are doing in their communities. Each year, the organization selects one nominee from each of the five counties to receive the honor.
“In [Forbes’] nomination, we read that the Rappahannock Food Pantry is in many ways the beating heart of Rappahannock County and Mimi Forbes … is the force at the center of this extraordinary volunteer effort to support our neighbors,” said Ellen Phipps, executive director of Aging Together.
Phipps quoted Gwen Bates, a board member of the Rappahannock Food Pantry and a contributor to Forbes’ nomination: “They threw away the mold after Mimi’s birth. She’s the energizer bunny that engenders us all to hop enthusiastically to her tireless beat. She’s one of the best multitaskers I’ve ever seen, she’s able to respond to multiple questions and issues simultaneously from volunteers, clients, and a ringing phone and she welcomes everybody, clients and volunteers, as if they are family.”
Throughout the pandemic, Forbes has found creative ways to continue serving the food pantry’s clients. “Three times we had to change how we do things,” she said.
When COVID-19 first reached the county a year ago, she and her team of volunteers turned the food pantry inside out so that shoppers could collect their items under tents outside. They carted out boxes of dried and canned goods, coolers of meat, eggs, milk, and deli items, plus sundries and toiletries.
“I would go home and I would collapse,” Forbes said. “And the next day, I wasn’t worth anything until midday. I was just so tired. It just made me so tired.”
Volunteers — many of whom are over 50 themselves — now give clients a pick sheet to fill out in their cars and then do the clients’ shopping for them while they wait. “A lot of our volunteers have started coming back, and we’re very lucky to have been able to keep people safe,” she said.
“One of the things about this award — it’s very lovely to be recognized, but I feel a little guilty because I’m just doing my job,” Forbes said. “I’m just doing my job.”
