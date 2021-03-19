Building on the success of last year’s “Eat Like a Lion” program, the Rappahannock Lions Club and Rappahannock Food Pantry have teamed up to launch “Garden With a Lion.”
The new program will provide a variety of vegetable seeds to pantry clients. The CFC Farm and Home cooperative donated corn, kale, lettuce, beets, squash and cucumber seeds to the program. Lions Club members Jim Manwaring, Larry Grove and Andrew Kohler are offering to till gardens to help with planting for those who need it. A signup sheet for the seeds and tilling requests is now posted at the Food Pantry.
“The Lions are proud to lead this partnership with the food pantry and the co-op and help food pantry clients feel the satisfaction of having a garden,” said Jim Manwaring, club secretary. “Many of our fondest memories are of working in our gardens with our families. We are thankful for the support of Mike Cannon at the co-op, and Bob Day and Jose Villagra who have donated the use of their tillers.”
Mimi Forbes, director of the food pantry, expects the program to run through the summer. “This is another great partnership with the Lions Club which does so much for our community,” Forbes said. “This program provides a wonderful opportunity for people who don’t have the ability to prepare their own gardens for planting. If it is a success, we’ll plan on doing it again next year.”
