A regional nonprofit on Thursday expanded its beef distribution program into Rappahannock County through partnerships with the Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperative and the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
To mark the occasion, representatives with the Dayton, Virginia-based nonprofit The Farm Ministry donated 100 pounds of ground beef to the food pantry, according to a news release. Representatives from the farmer’s cooperative, which owns CFC Farm and Home Center – colloquially known as “the co-op” – and the Luray-based distributor Burner’s Beef were in attendance.
“We’re pleased to be able to continue to provide ground beef through the Beef Ministry as it expands into Rappahannock County,” Jerry Burner, a Farm Ministry volunteer and owner of Burner’s Beef, said in a statement. “This contribution will be able to provide meals for up to 400 individuals in need with a high-quality protein source. I appreciate the opportunity that The Farm Ministry provides to have us assist with these distributions and for Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperatives support for expansion into Rappahannock County.”
The nonprofit’s beef distribution program started in April of 2021 with the dispersion of premium quality beef through Harrisonburg Baptist Church and Hope Distributed. Premium beef is purchased directly from beef producers and distributed to people in need. In the past year ground beef has been distributed throughout the Shenandoah Valley. This program helps to support beef producers in Virginia and feed people in need throughout the area.
