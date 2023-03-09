Food Pantry Beef Donation

Mike Cannon, manager of the co-op; Jerry Burner, owner of Burner’s Beef; Mimi Forbes, manager of Rappahannock Food Pantry; and Pete Stenner, Food Pantry treasurer.

 Courtney Durrer

A regional nonprofit on Thursday expanded its beef distribution program into Rappahannock County through partnerships with the Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperative and the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

To mark the occasion, representatives with the Dayton, Virginia-based nonprofit The Farm Ministry donated 100 pounds of ground beef to the food pantry, according to a news release. Representatives from the farmer’s cooperative, which owns CFC Farm and Home Center – colloquially known as “the co-op” – and the Luray-based distributor Burner’s Beef were in attendance.

