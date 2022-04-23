Firehouse Treasures, a nonprofit volunteer thrift store, is preparing to hold its first flea market at the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Saturday, April 23 to raise money for the firehall.
More than a dozen vendors from across Virginia, including Charlottesville and Winchester, are expected to set up outside the firehall to display items for sale.
Washington Women’s Auxiliary President Shirley Franey and Becky Smith, who helps manage the thrift store with her mother Peggy Smith, are both hopeful for a successful market, which will be their first after canceling an effort to hold one in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “After two years, people want to get out and cause a little camaraderie.” Becky said with a laugh.
“We want this place to make people feel like they can have a yard sale,” Franey said. “Where we live, it’s difficult to have them. So this gives the people an opportunity to spread out their items and sell them.” At the flea market will be crafts, antiques and other goodies, Becky said. The women hope it will also provide a gathering place for the community.
Coming to prominence in 2011, members of the Firehouse Treasures nonprofit are known for their big hearts and commitment to helping the community. The ladies recalled the reason why they were starting the flea market in the first place: Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue helped save Franey’s life after she suffered a heart attack, and Becky suffered from medical issues that required their assistance. They credit those experiences as why they are giving back to their community.
“They saved our lives.” Becky said in agreement with Peggy and Franey.
The women are hopeful that the upcoming flea market will be the first of many more to come, and the outreach of support already received from the community suggests a bright future, they said.
