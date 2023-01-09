Exchange Students

Fifteen international students from Germany are coming to Rappahannock County this spring. The Headwaters Foundation is working to find homes for them to live in during their stay.

 Courtesy Photo

More than a dozen German high school students will spend two weeks in Rappahannock County in April through a partnership between the Headwaters Foundation, the Rappahannock County Public Education Foundation, and Youth For Understanding, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit specializing in international youth exchange.

The students will be visiting the United States for the first time and are excited to learn about America through a Rappahannock County lens, Headwaters Executive Director Birttany Dwyer said in a news release.

