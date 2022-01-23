With January upon us, our area high school seniors face a certain truth: graduation is just down the road. And if they have chosen to continue their education, they face another truth: college or next steps may not be not be far off. The question becomes how to pay for it. Help is available in the form of scholarships.
Unfortunately, many students forgo a college education given the cost, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) remains focused on expanding its scholarships — including renewable funds.
The following list represents a snapshot of those scholarship available to Rappahannock County students and residents. The organization is accepting online applications until March 19.
Visit https://www.npcf.org/our-scholarships for more detailed information on how to apply to each scholarship.
The Cooley, Dearing and Rinker Foundation Scholarship (also open to students in Frederick Co., Warren Co. and City of Winchester)
Qualifying applicants must show a desire and aptitude to succeed in their college career. Candidates must be enrolling in a two or four-year college or university. Award amounts vary but typically range from $1000 to $5000.
The Joe Timpane Building Trades Scholarship Fund
This scholarship is awarded to individuals of any age, who are residents in Rappahannock County. First priority is given to applicants who demonstrate financial need. If employed, a letter of reference from their employer is requested. This fund will support those who are pursuing training of any kind as it relates to the building trades
This training could be a two-year program at a community college, a certificate program or workshop designed to improve specific skills. Areas of study include carpentry (as a primary focus), plumbing, electrical, masonry and other areas related to the building trades. Award amounts vary.
Martha Mae Giles Scholarship
First priority is given to members or children of members of Our Saviour Lutheran Church of Warrenton; however, the scholarship award is open to all students and not limited to church members. This $1000 scholarship is renewable for all four years with receipt of transcripts by NPCF.
The Mary Beth Williams Memorial Scholarship
Preference will be given to applicants who are majoring in agriculture or a related field of study and/or active participants in the Rappahannock 4-H program. Award amount varies.
The Poling Family Memorial Scholarship
Primary preference will be given to applicants pursuing study of fire sciences. Secondary consideration will be given to applicants studying culinary arts. And finally, if neither culinary arts nor fire science applicants are discovered, then the scholarship will be awarded to a student pursuing theater or visual arts. Award amount varies.
The RMD Music Scholarship
Recipients must audition for this scholarship in the spring of their senior year. Students must also present their acceptance into a university music program before auditioning. The renewable scholarship is for $12,000 for four years ($3,000 each year), or $6,000 for two years, provided the student is still in a music degree program, provides annual transcripts to NPCF and maintains a GPA of at least 2.7.
The RMD Open Scholarship
This scholarship is for the benefit of any Rappahannock county resident of any age who is pursuing training certificate studies at a community college, technical training center, or Rapp for Education, for purposes of career development. This scholarship is open to applicants all year.
Sallie Morgan Behavioral Health Scholarship
The Sallie Morgan Behavioral Health Scholarship was created to support future generations in achieving success in the behavioral health field. One scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded.
The Lois R. Snead Arts & Crafts Scholarship Fund
Students should demonstrate a commitment to a field in arts or crafts, have some community service experience, and possess an academic record that displays initiative.
The St. Luke’s Foundation Scholarship Fund
The St. Luke’s Foundation Scholarship is open to seniors who are residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, or Rappahannock counties, and are alumni of any private school in Culpeper County, although priority is given to St. Luke’s alumni. Up to three scholarships are available for $1,000 to $2,000 depending on GPA. This award is renewable for all four years provided the student maintains a GPA of 3.0 and submits transcripts annually to NPCF
Trade Certification and Technical Education Scholarship
This scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a degree, certificate, or credential in a technical or trade education program. Examples of such programs include, but are not limited to, automotive technology, welding, industrial maintenance, commercial truck driving, masonry, carpentry, HVAC, plumbing, or diesel and heavy equipment repair. The applicants must demonstrate financial need. The award is for $2,000 and may be renewable for an additional year provided transcripts are submitted to NPCF.