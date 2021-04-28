The PATH Foundation is happy to announce the recipients of their Flexible Funding grant cycle. Over $1.2 million in funding was awarded to 38 area organizations to support their missions and strengthen the health and vitality for everyone in our community.
The Flexible Funding grant cycle, introduced in January of this year, provided up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating and program support for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.
The funding cycle is designed to prioritize organizations and populations that are most in need.
“Rather than our traditional annual grant cycles, this year we pivoted to Flexible Funding to provide programmatic and general operations funds to address the continuing need our community faces after enduring more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christy Connolly, President and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “We believe these grants will empower our grantees to work towards their missions, and make this a great place to live, work, play and grow – for everyone.”
All grantees have either overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with the PATH Foundation’s priority areas. In addition, all grantees demonstrated their alignment with the mission and values of the PATH Foundation.
The full list of Flexible Funding recipients is below. To learn more about the PATH Foundation and our grants and programs, please visit www.pathforyou.org.
2021 Flexible Funding Grant Recipients
Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County - $50,000
Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier - $40,000
Community Touch - $50,000
Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center, Inc. - $40,000
Culpeper Baptist Church - $28,000
Culpeper Community Development Corporation - $50,000
Experience Old Town Warrenton - $32,500
Family Futures - $20,000
Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. - $40,000
Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store - $50,000
Fauquier Education Farm - $20,000
Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. - $50,000
Fauquier FISH - $50,000
Fauquier Habitat for Humanity - $20,000
Foothills Forum - $16,500
Girls on the Run Piedmont - $10,000
Kid Pan Alley - $15,600
Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company - $50,000
Lord Fairfax Community College Educational Foundation -$37,500
Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont - $37,500
Morgan’s Message, Inc - $15,000
New Pathways Tech, Inc. $37,500
People Helping People - $50,000
Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center - $33,500
Piedmont Environmental Council - $25,000
Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc. - $30,000
Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center - $10,000
Rapp Center for Education - $30,000
Rapp@Home - $20,000
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund - $50,000
Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. - $50,000
Remington United Methodist Church - $20,000
Rx Drug Access Partnership - $7,500
Services to Abused Families, Inc. (SAFE) - $15,000
The Arc of North Central VA - $9,600
The Free Clinic of Culpeper - $20,000
The Salvation Army - $50,000
Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. - $37,500
Youth For Tomorrow - $37,500
Total Funding: $1,255,700