It’s National Volunteer Appreciation Week, which means the PATH Foundation is dedicating a week of service to local organizations and inviting you to join in. To sign up and see a complete list of events in the region, go to the PATH Foundation Volunteer Hub. Here’s a list of the week’s events in Rappahannock County:
Wednesday, April 21, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Serendipity Equine, a nonprofit which partners youth, veterans, first-responders and their families with rehabilitated horses for equine-assisted therapy and education, is seeking the assistance of volunteers to help begin creating an equestrian sensory trail. This project will include cleaning/clearing the path and building a variety of sensory stations.
Once completed, this feature will allow riders to engage in various sensory activities along their journey through our peaceful, wooded trail. At each stopping station, riders will have the opportunity to see, hear, smell, touch, and discuss the different sensations they encounter during this immersive experience. While all riders will benefit from this feature, the stations will be especially beneficial for our young riders and riders with special, sensory-related needs.
Learn more and register here by April 20 to receive a free mask!
Thursday, April 22, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), a local dog rescue organization, is seeking volunteers to help revitalize their gardens. Tasks will include weeding, pruning, planting, mulching, fertilizing and designing areas which will deter the deer and other wild creatures. It's fulfilling work, with other folks who enjoy being outdoors, assisting a worthy nonprofit, while basking in the joyful sounds of welcoming barks by RAWL's canine residents.
Learn more and register here by April 20 to receive a free mask!
Friday, April 23, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Rappahannock County Public Library invites you to help create book displays for Mental Health Awareness Month. Through reading, or being read to, a story similar to their own lives, children and adolescents experience characters dealing with an issue objectively which can then be applied to their own, their friends’ or their family’s challenges. The library plans to give each school library and the public library a set of developmentally appropriate mental wellness themed books.
Volunteers will help 1) create book displays that will share information about mental wellness and help the books stand out, 2) place age appropriate bookplates in each of the books to share mental health resource contact information, and 3) package the materials and deliver the boxes to the library and the schools.
Learn more and register here by April 20 to receive a free mask!
Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Help clean up the Rush River at the Rappahannock County Park to celebrate Earth Month and Let’s Volunteer Week. Join the Rappahannock County Park Foundation, Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority, Friends of the Rappahannock, Piedmont Environmental Council, RappFLOW, RLEP, Old Rag Master Naturalists and Rappahannock Master Gardeners as we help clean up the Rush River. Coffee will be provided by Before & After Cafe.
Learn more and register here by April 20 to receive a free mask!
Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Join the Rappahannock Food Pantry to help feed the hungry in Rappahannock County! Help stock shelves, fill boxes of food according to the clients’ shopping lists, take shopping carts to clients cars and load food items into cars, help weigh, record, shelve donated food items, store perishables in reach-ins, sweep and clean pantry after clients are served.
Learn more and register here by April 20 to receive a free mask!
Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
And finally, stop in at the Book Barn on Saturday during their open house! Find out how to become a volunteer at the Friends of the Rappahannock County Library. Help sort and sell donated books, raise funds for the Library, and make new friends. Limited volunteer shifts and substitute shifts are available on Saturdays.