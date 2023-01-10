The Path Foundation on Monday announced that applications opened for the latest Flexible Funding grant cycle, with a total of $1.25 million in available funds available for nonprofits in Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Culpeper counties.
Nonprofits can each receive up to $75,000. The grants provide unrestricted general operating support to 501(c)(3) organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation. Applications close after Jan. 31.
Applications close on Monday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in March 2023, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date. Interested organizations can apply on the PATH Foundation grant portal.
“Flexible Funding has been a great opportunity for organizations to get unrestricted support to help fulfill their missions,” said Christy Connolly, President and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “Our goal for Flexible Funding is to prioritize organizations helping those in our community who are most in need. In doing so, we hope to support their work, and continue our own, to strengthen our area’s overall health and vitality.”
While Flexible Funding grants do not provide general operating support to faith communities, fire and rescue, schools or governments, these groups can submit requests for new or ongoing programs, if these programs are community-facing and intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.
Last year, 38 organizations received nearly $1.2 million from flexible funding grants, including the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, Rapp Center for Education, Rapp at Home, Kid Pan Alley and Child Care & Learning Center.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...