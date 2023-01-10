PATH Foundation awards grants to several organizations serving Rappahannock
 

The Path Foundation on Monday announced that applications opened for the latest Flexible Funding grant cycle, with a total of  $1.25 million in available funds available for nonprofits in Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Culpeper counties.

Nonprofits can each receive up to $75,000. The grants provide unrestricted general operating support to 501(c)(3) organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation. Applications close after Jan. 31.

