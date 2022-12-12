The PATH Foundation will hold its annual intern holiday social on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the organization’s office in an effort to attract prospective interns.
The event, located 321 Walker Dr., Suite 201, in Warrenton, will offer rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to meet former interns and current staff members, and learn more about the philanthropic foundation’s paid summer internship program.
“Our summer internship program is a great way for college students to work on leadership development, alongside gaining practical work experience,” Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation, said in a statement. “With our annual holiday social, we hope interested students will join us to learn about the program first-hand, and provide a line of communication for applicants before the application process opens in January 2022.”
Food will be provided. Attendees can RSVP or send questions to intern@pathforyou.org. Additional information on the PATH Foundation internship program can be found here.
The foundation provides substantial funding to a number of Rappahannock County-based organizations.
“PATH Foundation interns further the Foundation’s mission to strengthen the overall health and vitality of Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties,” the organization said in a news release. “The program allows college students to make an impact on their local community and to glean real world experience in their respective career paths.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...