PATH Foundation awards grants to several organizations serving Rappahannock
 

The PATH Foundation will hold its annual intern holiday social on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the organization’s office in an effort to attract prospective interns.

The event, located 321 Walker Dr., Suite 201, in Warrenton, will offer rising college sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to meet former interns and current staff members, and learn more about the philanthropic foundation’s paid summer internship program.

