Books are being randomly distributed in Rappahannock, Fauquier, and Culpeper counties. Each book has a $20 bill tucked inside.
In addition, the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation is giving away 400 copies of “Be Kind: You Can Make the World a Happier Place! 125 Kind Things to Say & Do” by Naomi Shulman. The book is being given out to children, and it does not contain cash.
“At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and these books are always relevant, no matter the season,” explained Christy Connolly, the foundation’s president and CEO. “By giving out a large number of books, we wanted to spread the joy and share kindness.”
Santomero, the author of “Radical Kindness,” has worked on many PBS children’s shows as executive producer and co-creator. She has been nominated for more than 25 Emmy Awards. During graduate school, she was impacted by the work of researcher Daniel Anderson who studied the negative effects of television violence on children. She was also greatly influenced by Fred Rogers, star of the PBS program “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”
With regards to the book, Santomero says, “I firmly believe in the radical power of kindness in my life. The fact is, when you treat yourself and others with warmth, empathy, and respect, life changing benefits follow. Together, let’s start a movement to heart-see and change the way we look at the world.”
With a forward by Deepak Chopra, the book has received rave reviews. Actor Jason Priestly writes, “Radical Kindness and Angela Santomero are exactly what the world needs now. This wonderful book will teach you a simple practice that will improve both your life and the world. It’s a must read for everyone.”
Connolly added, “At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and this book are needed now more than ever.” Books will be distributed this week and next.
