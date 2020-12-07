Slideshow: Click through photos from Sunday's event
Santa, Gary Aichele and Mrs. Klaus, Wendy Aichele at the Gingerbread House.
Luke Christopher
Elf Anne Robertson hands a present to a car (driver or passenger, not car), Gwen Davis at the bell and another elf, Ann Wollard.
Luke Christopher
June Gregg receives a small gift at the Santa Gingerbread House drive-through.
Luke Christopher
Rudolf made an appearance Sunday's drive-thru Santa event in Little Washington, part of this year's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Kim Nelson
Barbara Adolfi and Ray Boc at the Sperryville float.
Luke Christopher
Carolyn Roth with Lillian Freeman Aylor. The LOVE sign was designed and built by Roth, Ronda Ann Gregorio, Sean Spink and Haley French.
Luke Christopher
Volunteer Karen Dick waves to passersby at the Flint Hill float.
Luke Christopher
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Dennis Brack
The Sperryville float, part of "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Luke Christopher
The Flint Hill float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Luke Christopher
The Flint Hill float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Luke Christopher
Santa and Mrs. Klaus, with an elf, at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Luke Christopher
Children receive toys at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
Kim Nelson
Children received toys and the Food Pantry received donations at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
Kim Nelson
A parent donates to the Food Pantry during Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
Kim Nelson
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Dennis Brack
Children receive toys at Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" drive-thru event in Little Washington.
Kim Nelson
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Dennis Brack
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Dennis Brack
The Woodville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas" event.
Dennis Brack
The Sperryville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Luke Christopher
The Sperryville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Luke Christopher
The Sperryville float, part of Sunday's "A Rappahannock Christmas".
Luke Christopher
Town of Washington float at the CFC Coop.
Luke Christopher
Town of Washington float at the CFC Coop.
Luke Christopher
Luke Christopher
Like so many things in 2020, "A Rappahannock Christmas" was a little different from years past. No small town Christmas parade, for instance. But, in the most important respects, it was a success.
More than 70 children got gifts from Santa at Sunday's drive-thru event in Little Washington. And drivers donated $200 plus to the Rappahannock Food Pantry. The community came together to build four impressive floats in Washington, Flint Hill, Sperryville and Woodville, seen by thousands of passing cars.
As always, the event benefits the Food Pantry. If you couldn't come out on Sunday, donations can be made online.
