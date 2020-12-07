Slideshow: Click through photos from Sunday's event

1 of 26

Like so many things in 2020, "A Rappahannock Christmas" was a little different from years past. No small town Christmas parade, for instance. But, in the most important respects, it was a success.

More than 70 children got gifts from Santa at Sunday's drive-thru event in Little Washington. And drivers donated $200 plus to the Rappahannock Food Pantry. The community came together to build four impressive floats in Washington, Flint Hill, Sperryville and Woodville, seen by thousands of passing cars.

As always, the event benefits the Food Pantry. If you couldn't come out on Sunday, donations can be made online