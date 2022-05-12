The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is holding its annual autobiographical storytelling event "No Ordinary Person” in June after canceling a planned showing in January amid a winter COVID-19 surge.
The event, scheduled to take place Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m., will be held at the Little Washington Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Masks are recommended, although not required.
This year's storytellers will be Tina Falkenbury, Beverly Jones, and Michael Dennis. Falkenbury and her husband Paul moved to the county in 2018. She is a photographer who will tell stories about her uprooted family and her search for home.
Jones and her husband Andy Alexander have lived in Rappahannock since 2002; She was a lawyer who changed careers and became an executive coach and writer. Her story details making big changes in tiny steps (Disclosure: Jones, who serves on the RAAC board, is married to Andy Alexander, chair of Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the Rappahannock News. Jones is the former vice-chair of the organization).
Michael Dennis, a book artist and designer, moved to Flint Hill with his husband Paul ten years ago. Dennis will talk about his struggle learning to read, his passion for books, and his search for meaning and beauty through the love of reading.
The Sunday performance will be followed by a "talk back session," where the storytellers will answer questions from the audience. They welcome story-related questions of all sorts, perhaps about the stories themselves or about what it was like to prepare a story and to share it with an audience.
