The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is holding its first in-person theater event since the start of the pandemic in early January. The event, titled "No Ordinary Person," will be an evening of autobiographical storytelling that is often one of the most popular items on the Rappahannock County arts calendar, according to a news release from RAAC.
Three local residents will present true stories from their lives on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. The show will mark RAAC's inaugural event in its new theater space at 291 Gay St., in the Little Washington Theater.
Tickets can be purchased at raac.org by clicking on the "Programs” tab. RAAC strongly recommends pre-purchasing tickets for $15 online. Tickets are also available for $20 at the door. For those without internet access, call RAAC at 800-695-6075 to purchase tickets.
Entry to the theater will require proof of vaccination (physical or digital copy) or a negative Covid test (PCR test taken within 48 hours, or antigen test taken within 24 hours of the performance). All audience members will be required to be fully masked while indoors. RAAC recommends that audience members arrive early to allow time for check-in outside the theater lobby. Those who feel sick are encouraged to stay home.
This year's storytellers will be Tina Falkenbury, Beverly Jones, and Michael Dennis. Tina and her husband Paul moved to the county in 2018. She is a photographer who will tell the audience about her uprooted family and her search for a "home."
Beverly Jones and her husband Andy Alexander have lived in Rappahannock since 2002; Jones was a lawyer who changed careers and became an executive coach and writer. Her story has to do with making big changes in tiny steps. (Disclosure: Alexander is chair of Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the Rappahannock News, and Jones is the former vice-chair of the organization)
Michael Dennis, a book artist and designer, moved to Flint Hill with his husband Paul ten years ago. Dennis will talk about his struggle learning to read, his passion for books, and his search for meaning and beauty through the love of reading.
The Sunday performance will be followed by a "talk back session," where the storytellers will answer questions from the audience. They welcome story-related questions of all sorts, perhaps about the stories themselves or about topics such as what it was like to prepare a story or the kind of work it involved.