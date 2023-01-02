Victoria Laing

Amissville resident and native Victoria Laing was hired to replace Patty Hardee as Rapp at Home executive director.

 Patty Hardee

Rapp at Home in a news release on Monday announced that Executive Director Patty Hardee would retire from the organization at the end of January. Replacing her is Amissville resident and native Victoria Laing, who will begin Jan. 3 in the role.

“Victoria has a unique history that will serve us well as we continue to grow and as we institute some exciting new initiatives, including around health care,” Rapp at Home Board President Joyce Wenger said in a statement. 

Tara Inabinett

Sperryville resident Tara Inabinett joins Rapp at Home as the organization's newest project manager.

