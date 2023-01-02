Rapp at Home in a news release on Monday announced that Executive Director Patty Hardee would retire from the organization at the end of January. Replacing her is Amissville resident and native Victoria Laing, who will begin Jan. 3 in the role.
“Victoria has a unique history that will serve us well as we continue to grow and as we institute some exciting new initiatives, including around health care,” Rapp at Home Board President Joyce Wenger said in a statement.
Laing spent 30 years working for government contractors, and was a founding partner of Staub-Peterson Leadership Consultants, now known as EQIQ Leadership, according to the news release. She lives on the same farm she grew up on in Amissville with three dogs and one cat. She is an active member of Trinity Church, serving on the vestry. She has a bachelor's degree in nursing and worked as a psychiatric nurse for more than 10 years.
Hardee was a member of the founding board of Rapp at Home, which serves aging residents in the region, between 2015 and 2018, and led the organization’s communications committee. She volunteered with the organization before joining the staff as executive director in 2021 and was previously a Rappahannock News reporter covering courts and crime.
“In her two-year tenure with Rapp at Home, Patty has overseen major program changes and laid the foundation for our future growth. We are sorry to see her go, but wish her well in her retirement,” Wenger said in a statement.
Also joining the nonprofit on Jan. 3 is Project Manager Tara Inabinett. Hailing from Orange County, Inabinett now lives in Sperryville with her husband, Nic and daughter, Mayla. Inabinett fills a position left open by former Services Coordinator Addell Russell, who left Rapp at Home in September.
“With a Master's degree in social work and having worked primarily in the area of human services, Tara has a broad understanding of the complex supports and services individuals and families alike require to carry on fulfilling lives,” Wenger said. “That’s an essential talent for the work we do serving the county’s seniors.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...