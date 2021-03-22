When Ann and Larry Wohlers of Amissville joined Rapp at Home in October 2020 they became the organization’s 200th and 201st members. Today, the nonprofit’s membership is at 211, far exceeding the reach envisioned in 2015 when Rapp at Home was formed.
Rapp at Home’s membership has increased by 41 percent in the past 18 months. And services and activities have kept pace: In 2019 RAH’s volunteers donated nearly 2,000 hours and drove more than 3,200 miles taking members to doctors’ appointments in Front Royal, Warrenton, Culpeper and Charlottesville. In 2020, during the pandemic, the organization modified its services. With fewer in-person rides due to COVID-19, RAH is now picking up groceries, prescriptions, and necessities and delivering them to people’s homes — expanding volunteer hours to 2,964 and miles driven to 5844.
Rapp at Home continues to add services based on community needs. A pilot program for Companion Care began last fall. Funded by the PATH Foundation, Companion Care pairs certified nursing assistants with Rappahannock seniors who need help with the activities of daily life, such as taking care of personal hygiene, doing light housework, preparing meals and providing caregivers a little respite.
Rapp at Home, known as a “senior village,” was established to help address and support older adults’ desires to choose how they wish to live as they age. According to the Village to Village Network, a nonprofit association for senior villages around the country, 80 percent of older Americans want to remain in their own homes. Yet economic, personal and geographic challenges prevent many families from helping aging loved ones.
Senior villages help fill the gap by bringing together local resources and people of all ages to provide social activities, assistance in times of crisis, and in-home services, among other things. Funded via membership fees, donations and philanthropic support, they operate with minimal overhead, limited staff and lots of volunteers. Rapp at Home is based on this successful model.
Only 13 percent of the country’s senior villages are rural, including Rapp at Home. The structure and geography of rural villages present unique challenges that require tailored strategies and resources to meet members’ needs. Few rural senior villages are thriving as Rapp at Home is, perhaps due to the willingness of people in the community to volunteer and help others.
Rapp at Home founding member and former president Sharon Pierce said, “We are today a thriving, successful organization that is making Rappahannock a better place for seniors.”
In 2019 and 2020, Rapp at Home offered more than 100 educational, social and fitness activities, many recurring monthly — about nine each month. Most events and talks are now virtual and volunteers help members navigate the essential new technologies, such as Zoom. Rapp at Home is also offering many socially-distanced outdoor activities — requiring all to wear masks — to keep people connected. Studies show that remaining engaged in community can prevent social isolation and help reduce cognitive decline, depression and elder abuse as well as prolong seniors’ ability to stay in their own homes.
There are many reasons that people join Rapp at Home. Some become Rapp at Home members to provide financial support and to volunteer so those with fewer resources can join. Current President Joyce Wenger said, “For many members, just knowing they have the ‘insurance policy’ of Rapp at Home helps them feel secure and independent.”
For more information about joining, volunteering or donating, contact Rapp at Home at rappathome.org, call (540) 937-4663, visit our website rappathome.org, or check out our upcoming events on our Facebook page: facebook.com/RappatHome.
