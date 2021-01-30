The Rappahannock Lions Club and Rapp at Home have teamed up to provide broader outreach and support for the county’s Loan Closet. The service provides hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, shower benches and chairs, and raised toilet seats and other convalescent equipment for those in need. Space for the Loan Closet is provided free of charge by the Virginia Farm Bureau.
Under the new partnership, Rapp at Home will serve as the primary point of contact, handling calls and referrals for equipment. Requests will be processed by the Loan Closet president, Bud Corder. “The Loan Closet’s dedicated membership, who has worked so hard over the years, will continue to service requests for equipment. We welcome this collaboration,” said Corder.
Lions’ Club member, Scott Wells, will help coordinate operational support and assist with equipment delivery or pick up. The Lions’ Club and Rapp at Home websites will have links with information on how to obtain equipment.
“We believe this partnership will add value to the Loan Closet program by providing additional dedicated personnel who can interface with county residents who need convalescent items,” said long time Lion Club member, Jim Blubaugh.
Rapp at Home president, Joyce Wenger, added, “This is a win-win collaboration. Working together we can reach more people in the community who may wish to take advantage of this important program.”
The Loan Closet is a free service available to residents of Rappahannock County. Customers may keep borrowed equipment for as long as they need it. Established in 1987, the Loan Closet was registered as a Limited Liability Company in 2003 by its then president and Lion Club member, James G. Marangoni.
Those in need of convalescent equipment should contact Rapp at Home at 540-937-4663.
