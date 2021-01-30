Today

Cloudy with snow. High 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Light snow during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.