Give Local 2021
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation

Regional giving campaign raises $1.2 million+

This year's Give Local Piedmont nonprofit giving campaign was a big success, once again, according to figures released Wednesday by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, which runs the fundraiser.

All told 199 area nonprofit organizations raised $1,223,000 from 3,397 donors, that's just shy of last year's record $1,224,623 raised through 3,742 donations.

Rappahannock County nonprofits received more than $300,000 in donations this year. Here's a breakdown:

Give Local Piedmont 2021

Organization Donations Donations
Kid Pan Alley 120 $43,120
Wakefield Country Day School 234 $31,091
Belle Meade Montessori School 50 $29,898
RappCats 147 $20,027
Rappahannock Food Pantry Inc. 100 $19,355
Sperryville Community Alliance 52 $14,550
Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad 54 $13,025
For The Cats' Sake 92 $12,788
Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL) 153 $12,780
The Child Care & Learning Center 50 $10,795
Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, Inc. 52 $9,780
FamilyFutures 38 $8,346
Rapp at Home 88 $7,635
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection 71 $7,280
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) 60 $5,770
Castleton Festival 21 $5,065
Rapp Nature Camp 44 $4,810
Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department Inc 36 $4,730
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue 33 $4,590
Foothills Forum 52 $4,180
Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters 14 $4,010
Rapp Center for Education (formerly Rapp U) 28 $3,380
Friends of The Rappahannock County Library $34 $3,235
RappFLOW 32 $3,200
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation 40 $3,110
Serendipity Equine Inc 35 $2,780
Rappahannock County Park Foundation 33 $2,400
Rappahannock Historical Society 22 $2,280
Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation 22 $1,885
Rappahannock County Farm Tour 20 $1,835
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company 19 $1,715
Hearthstone School 12 $1,540
Chester Gap Volunteer Fire 5 $1,050
Rappahannock County Garden Club 12 $680
Living Sky Foundation 15 $640
Rappahannock Culpeper Baseball 7 $600
Rappahannock County Soccer Association Inc 5 $275