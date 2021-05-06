Regional giving campaign raises $1.2 million+
This year's Give Local Piedmont nonprofit giving campaign was a big success, once again, according to figures released Wednesday by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, which runs the fundraiser.
All told 199 area nonprofit organizations raised $1,223,000 from 3,397 donors, that's just shy of last year's record $1,224,623 raised through 3,742 donations.
Rappahannock County nonprofits received more than $362,000 in donations this year. Here's a breakdown:
Give Local Piedmont 2021
|Organization
|Donors
|Donations
|Headwaters Foundation
|71
|$58,380
|Kid Pan Alley
|120
|$43,120
|Wakefield Country Day School
|234
|$31,091
|Belle Meade Montessori School
|50
|$29,898
|RappCats
|147
|$20,027
|Rappahannock Food Pantry Inc.
|100
|$19,355
|Sperryville Community Alliance
|52
|$14,550
|Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad
|54
|$13,025
|For The Cats' Sake
|92
|$12,788
|Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL)
|153
|$12,780
|The Child Care & Learning Center
|50
|$10,795
|Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, Inc.
|52
|$9,780
|FamilyFutures
|38
|$8,346
|Rapp at Home
|88
|$7,635
|Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection
|71
|$7,280
|Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC)
|60
|$5,770
|Castleton Festival
|21
|$5,065
|Rapp Nature Camp
|44
|$4,810
|Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department Inc
|36
|$4,730
|Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue
|$33
|$4,590
|Foothills Forum
|52
|$4,180
|Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters
|14
|$4,010
|Rapp Center for Education (formerly Rapp U)
|28
|$3,380
|Friends of The Rappahannock County Library
|$34
|$3,235
|RappFLOW
|32
|$3,200
|Scrabble School Preservation Foundation
|40
|$3,110
|Serendipity Equine Inc
|35
|$2,780
|Rappahannock County Park Foundation
|33
|$2,400
|Rappahannock Historical Society
|22
|$2,280
|Rappahannock County Lions Club Foundation
|22
|$1,885
|Rappahannock County Farm Tour
|20
|$1,835
|Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company
|19
|$1,715
|Hearthstone School
|12
|$1,540
|Chester Gap Volunteer Fire
|5
|$1,050
|Rappahannock County Garden Club
|12
|$680
|Living Sky Foundation
|15
|$640
|Rappahannock Culpeper Baseball
|7
|$600
|Rappahannock County Soccer Association Inc
|5
|$275
|Total raised
|$362,617
Correction: An earlier version of this story inadvertently omitted the Headwaters Foundation's total from the table above.