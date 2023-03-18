Nearly 200 Rappahannock residents showed up to support the Benevolent Fund at its annual celebrity waiter dinner last Saturday, matching the amount of money raised in years past.
The celebrity waiter dinner is the Benevolent Fund’s largest fundraising event, and it came back this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Benevolent Fund Executive Director Berni Olson declined to share how much money was raised and said the total is still being tallied. The dinner typically raises around $60,000.
Olson noted that the number of people who attended last weekend’s event is around the same number of Rappahannock County residents who requested financial assistance from the fund in 2022.
“I had to come off the high of this great event where people really supported us and come back to the fact that people are still needing firewood, and people still need electricity,” Olson said. “...It all helps, and it always helps because [people are] constantly in need.”
Anyone who receives a grant from the Benevolent Fund is completely anonymous. But, Olson said prior to the event that she’s seen how even small grants have helped families and individuals from “snowballing into an even worse situation.”
The dinner’s theme this year was Broadway musicals, and each table adopted a musical to theme their decorations and costumes.
