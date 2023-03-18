Theme: Broadway Musicals

Mark Kirwan, owner of The Dark Horse Irish Pub, won the best costume award at last Saturday night’s Rappahannock Benevolent Fund dinner. 

Nearly 200 Rappahannock residents showed up to support the Benevolent Fund at its annual celebrity waiter dinner last Saturday, matching the amount of money raised in years past.

The celebrity waiter dinner is the Benevolent Fund’s largest fundraising event, and it came back this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Benevolent Fund Executive Director Berni Olson declined to share how much money was raised and said the total is still being tallied. The dinner typically raises around $60,000.

