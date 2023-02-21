Students donate to Food Pantry

Pictured (left to right): Eugene Lopiano, Aubrey Murray, Jason Williams, Mariah Phillips, Emily Scheulen, and Adlin Hubble. The students delivered canned goods to the Rappahannock Food Pantry last week

 Matt Hummill

The Rappahannock County Elementary School Student Council Association (SCA) held a Valentine's Day Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 for sixth and seventh-grade students. Attendees were asked to bring an optional canned good item to donate to the local food pantry, a long-standing tradition for the Student Council. 

With about 70 students in attendance, the schools deemed the event a success.

Tags

Recommended for you