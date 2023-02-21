Pictured (left to right): Eugene Lopiano, Aubrey Murray, Jason Williams, Mariah Phillips, Emily Scheulen, and Adlin Hubble. The students delivered canned goods to the Rappahannock Food Pantry last week
The Rappahannock County Elementary School Student Council Association (SCA) held a Valentine's Day Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 for sixth and seventh-grade students. Attendees were asked to bring an optional canned good item to donate to the local food pantry, a long-standing tradition for the Student Council.
With about 70 students in attendance, the schools deemed the event a success.
The council's sponsor, Mr. Matt Hummill, a sixth-grade U.S. history and seventh-grade civics and economics teacher, was proud of the students’ achievement.
"The dance was regarded as one of the best dances ever held by the Student Council," he said. "It included a Valentine's Day Court of sixth and seventh-grade couples, with the winner being chosen by election from students at the dance. There were also dance competitions and raffle drawings with prizes donated by the PTO."
The elected members of the Student Council are President Emily Scheulen (seventh grade), Vice President Jason Williams (sixth grade), Historian Adlin Hubble (seventh grade), and Secretary Mariah Phillips (sixth grade). Additional SCA members include Eugene Lopiano (sixth grade) and Aubrey Murray (sixth grade).
Last Friday, Feb. 17, the students delivered the canned goods – including vegetables, soups, and beans – to the Rappahannock Food Pantry, totaling 193.9 pounds of food.
"This Student Council has been very forward-thinking and is always eager to incorporate student ideas and host events that appeal to a majority of the students. This is a very engaged group with a mind for creating positive change at our school," Hummill said.
The writer is Rappahannock County Public Schools’ public relations and digital communications officer.
