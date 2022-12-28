Rappahannock News Citizens of the Year 2022: Nan Butler Roberts and Doug Schiffman

Rappahannock County lost two invaluable citizens this year when both moved away after dedicating to significant community undertakings. Nan Butler Roberts and Doug Schiffman both work to uplift disadvantaged groups through education initiatives that proved indispensable to many.
Citizen of the Year 2022: Nan Butler Roberts, for amplifying Black voices through education
By Julia Shanahan | Rappahannock News staff
Nan Butler Roberts has been described as an energetic individual who knows how to put a plan into motion and follow through. She’s been applauded by many for her work in amplifying Black history and voices in Rappahannock County, and this year, the Rappahannock News wants to amplify Roberts as Citizen of the Year.
Roberts, who is retired but works for various nonprofit organizations, recently moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where some of her family members live. While Roberts will maintain her title as President of the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, she’s leaving behind a decades-long legacy of work in the African American community.
“I think she is so intelligent and she knows how to get things going,” said Lillian Aylor, a lifelong friend and colleague of Roberts. “She just puts herself out there, and next thing you know, everything just seems to blossom and bloom.”
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation (SSPF), a nonprofit established in the early 1990s with a mission to preserve the Scrabble School and to share its legacy through educational programs. Roberts has served on the board since 2013 and attended the Scrabble School for a few years as an elementary school student, before transferring to Rappahannock County High School after the schools were racially integrated.
Scrabble School was built in Rappahannock County during the Jim Crow era of segregation to provide an education to African American children living in Woodville, Sperryville, Slate Mills, Peola Mills, and surrounding areas of the county between 1921 and 1968 when the public schools weren’t integrated, according to the foundation’s website.
Scrabble School was restored and reopened in 2009 and now houses the Rappahannock Senior Center and the Rappahannock African American Heritage Center, which features an exhibit about the history of the school and community. The school was awarded by the state in May 2022 with a historical marker in celebration of its centennial, with Roberts working closely with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to obtain the sign that now sits outside the school.
Through the SSPF, Aylor said, Roberts has played a critical role in the development of projects and educational outreach. In June 2020, Roberts coordinated the Black Lives Matter rally that took place on Eldon Farms.
“I think a lot of her work are probably things that along the way, I would have liked to do, but as I say, I'm just not an outgoing person,” Aylor said. “Knowing and working with Nan has sort of changed me on that. When I see something I want done, I do it. Or I will speak up if I see something that's not right, which before I did not do.”
Aylor, 84, said she knew Roberts’ parents and remembers when she was born. She said Roberts has been attending the First Baptist Church in Washington with her for more than 50 years, where they’ve often shared the stage together to sing.
“Our family on both sides are fourth generation, Rappahannock County residents, and our roots run very deep,” said Doretha White, Roberts’ sister. “Nan is continuing a long tradition of church and community involvement and leadership. As her sister, I feel that this recognition is so well deserved. She works very hard for the causes that she believes in, often through misunderstandings and even ridicule. But yet she manages to push forward with grit and Grace. She is a true role model for anyone regardless of their race, religion, creed or color.
Roberts served on the board for the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association in various roles, including Center Director from 2014 until 2019. The association consists of more than 40 churches in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Greene, Fauquier, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Spotsylvania counties. In 2005, Roberts was the president of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary, where she organized a “Wayland family reunion and health fair,” and created the “Black Pearls” in recognition of local Black history makers, which included Aylor.
“I think that a lot of the things that she has done in the community and for the churches has been very, very important, and I just hope and pray that what she's done will be kept up,” said Washington resident Gail Blaker, Roberts’ cousin.
Aylor is the president of the Julia E. Boddie Memorial Scholarship Committee, which fundraises money each year at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. event hosted by the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation. The groups have been able to raise a $500 award for each scholarship, and since 1988, the committee has awarded 65 Rappahannock County students with $34,000 in scholarship money.
Aylor said in an interview earlier this year that the committee began raising so much money that they need to be a registered nonprofit organization. So, the Scrabble School Preservation Foundation took over the administrative work of the Boddie scholarships last year.
Roberts has been organizing the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration since 1986, which typically takes place at the Little Washington Theatre. The event features local Black musicians, authors and other artists and speakers. In 2018, Roberts brought out global Interfaith Leader Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore, who was pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville, which led to a packed theater and minimal seating.
Castleton resident Nancy Raines, who owns the theater, has been working with Roberts for about six years in putting on the annual event, and said Roberts “single handedly marshals people together every year for this MLK celebration and Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund.”
“I find it amazing that she can have her finger on the pulse of so many different areas in our community,” Raines said. “I know her as an organizer and someone who's on the [Shenandoah National Park Trust], but then to have deep connections in the musical community throughout the area, as well as the religious communities — I think she's just one of those people who can reach out in so many different ways to different kinds of people and connect with them.”
It’s currently unclear how involved Roberts will be in the community from her new home in Atlanta, but Raines emphasized her desire for the annual MLK celebration and scholarship fund to continue on.
Citizen of the Year 2022: Doug Schiffman, for elevating others through the Rapp Center for Education
By Ben Peters | Rappahannock News staff
Doug Schiffman, now a former Rappahannock County resident who recently moved to Florida, has a career that’s spanned an unpredictably winding path underscored by his unrelenting dedication to serving others.
He’s owned several businesses, both big and small, and served on the boards of myriad local nonprofit organizations. But one achievement towers above the rest: the founding and continued success of the Rapp Center for Education (Rapp CE), a postsecondary institution that provides critical workforce training at little to no cost for students and promotes lifelong learning for residents in Rappahannock and beyond. While he’s no longer in Rappahannock, Schiffman is still helping to manage Rapp CE from afar while Rick Lessard takes his place as CEO.
Rapp CE, a nonprofit founded in 2015 under the name RappU, was conceived after Schiffman became inspired by programs offered at universities to educate adults on a wide variety of topics, largely for the sake of enrichment, according to Kathy Grove, school administrator and chair of the Rapp CE Board of Directors.
He organized the first semester in the spring of 2016 with a number of instructors teaching several lifelong learning subjects. Those have since ranged from courses on cybersecurity to screenwriting.
Soon after, he became aware of the acute need for expanded employment opportunities for some socioeconomically disadvantaged groups in the community. And like some other Rappahannock County residents, Schiffman is driven by finding solutions. “He sees needs and tries to fill them,” Grove said of Schiffman.
“He’s not about the band-aid approach” to resolving problems, Rapp CE board member Gardiner Lapham said.
Schiffman has since expanded the scope of Rapp CE to include highly practical workforce training courses intended to help people to gain necessary skills and academic credentials at the lowest price possible and get them out into the labor market. Schiffman has created contacts with donors and foundations to secure money to fund scholarships for students to keep tuition costs down.
Early on, the program included only courses training prospective health care professionals, like certified medical assistants. It’s since ballooned to include a wide variety of medical classes, including phlebotomy, radiology, medical technology, and administrative medical assistance, all of which have helped to alleviate hospital staffing shortages across the region. While he enjoys the lifelong learning classes, Lapham said she believed Schiffman is most passionate about the workforce training courses.
Grove largely operated the day-to-day management of the school, which she does to this day, while Schiffman placed his ear to the group to find class instructors. To find a nursing instructor he once found a list of each registered nurse who lived in Rappahannock. He invited them all to a course taught by the Virginia Board of Nursing on how to instruct nursing classes. Through that, they found two women who agreed to be instructors.
“He’s very resourceful. He searches and finds things that will serve our needs,” Grove said. “I wouldn’t have even known there was such a list, let alone tried to look for it.”
More recently the scope of workforce training courses on offer has become even more broad, with a butchering class that’s trained many who now work in a local cattle farming industry that’s been confronted with a shrinking labor force and a pandemic boom in demand.
Looking ahead, according to Grove, the nonprofit is looking to introduce a hospitality culinary class to support the county’s thriving bed and breakfast and restaurant scene where many business owners have recently reported labor shortages.
“He became a self taught expert on rural economic development; he built countless new partnerships with local health care providers; he cultivated many individual and foundation donors and filled out endless seeming proposals for funding and applications for state accreditation,” Lapham said. “Even though the work was challenging Doug was never detoured. He always knew there was a way because he always had the will. Doug was the kind of person you wanted to be with because he was always winning over people and building a shared cause.”
To date, 300 students have taken courses through Rapp CE, according to Grove. “It’s all Doug’s vision,” Laphamsaid of the nonprofit’s success. Lapham, a former nurse with a background in public health who co-owns Washington’s The Farm at Sunnyside, was recruited by Schiffman to join the board because of her experience in the medical industry. “He’s sort of got this scrappy entrepreneurial spirit,” she said.
‘He’s like the Energizer bunny’
Schiffman grew up on Long Island and graduated from Boston University with a degree in political science. He briefly considered law school, but decided against it and went on to work for a research firm in Washington D.C. where he met his wife, Suzanne Schiffman.
In the late 1970s he started a company, Federal Document Retrieval, with the help of some investors, including his father. As its title suggests, the business helped law firms and other organizations to obtain federal documents at a time when hardly anything was digitized.
But as the digital age materialized, Schiffman feared he would no longer remain competitive. So he sold the business to a Dutch publishing company, virtually earning for himself and his family what Suzanne Schiffman described as a lifetime fortune.
“That’s when he decided, ‘You know, I just really want to give back. Life’s been good to me … it’s time to give, especially to people who are less fortunate.’ And that’s why he pretty much has always concentrated on … people who are having a hard time financially or pursuing a career.”
After the sale, Schiffman started a computer repair business and then founded a small marketing company, all in the name of helping others, Suzanne Schiffman said. “He always wanted to basically be his own boss and, you know, create – very much so an entrepreneur,” she said.
On a part time basis, he later helped advise Maryland’s Montgomery County Public Schools on administrative matters. There the couple lived and raised their children before buying a weekend home in Rappahannock to escape the suburbs.
Once becoming empty nesters, they moved to the county more permanently and Schiffman went to serve on several local nonprofit boards. He was on the Headwaters Foundation Board, including a stint as chair. He was “instrumental,” according to his wife, in founding the Rappahannock Food Pantry and helped them lease their current property. Schiffman was also a founder of the Benevolent Fund.
In search of warmer winters, Schiffman and his wife in September moved to live full-time in their oceanfront home on Amelia Island, Florida. Schiffman also loves to golf, an activity in abundance in the sunshine state.
“I think he was ready for a change,” Suzanne Schiffman said. “Sometimes he likes to work on specific things and get things going and spending time building it up. Then, after seven years he wants to move on to a new project, so to speak,” she said.
Schiffman has already become acclimated to his new Florida community, having become involved in conservation efforts “to keep the county beautiful,” his wife said.
“He has so much energy and doesn’t always know what to do with it,” she said. “So, that’s kind of why he got involved in so many different things so especially in need in Rappahannock County to make a difference.”
“To be honest, he’s got a very active thyroid,” Suzanne Schiffman said, laughing. “He’s a little wound up [with a] ‘let’s stop talking and let’s do something’ kind of attitude. He likes to do. He likes to see progress.”
“I very rarely see him with nothing to do,” she said. “If he picks up his iPad to read in the middle of the day – that would be a shocker because he’s always on the phone, on the computer, playing golf, walking the beach, or figuring out our next trip or something like that. He’s always got an iron in the fire, it seems.”
Without prompting, Grove also made note of Schiffman’s seemingly endless energy reserve. “Another quality that I would outline, and you can hear it between the lines, is Doug has a tremendous amount of energy,” Grove said. “[He] just never seems discouraged or worn out … he just keeps going – he’s like the Energizer bunny.”
“And it can be exhausting for some of the rest of us sometimes because he’s always thinking about the next step and lining up opportunities,” she continued.
“I can’t speak for him, of course, but when you do things like this, it takes on a momentum and the results that you’re getting feed your drive to keep doing it,” Grove said.
‘It’s never about Doug’
Despite the wild success of many of his endeavors, Schiffman seldom self-promotes, his wife said. When he moved away from Rappahannock this past autumn, he denied an interview request from the Rappahannock News, saying he was “generally uncomfortable” with articles written about him.
“One remarkable thing about him is he doesn’t talk about himself at all, or very much, even in social settings,” Suzanne Schiffman said. “He wants to hear what other people have to say.”
“He just enjoys doing it and doesn’t think that it’s something that needs to be particularly applauded,” she said of his efforts. “He’s not self-effacing, it’s not that. He just doesn’t want the attention.”
Of Schiffman’s humility, Lapham said: “He’s super humble and there’s just no pomp to him.”
Schiffman also approaches his work with a human touch, those interviewed said. “He’s a very upbeat, happy person … you don’t want to portray this dogged, grim person trying to do this, that and the other. It’s all done with pleasure,” Grove said.
Lapham said he loves to make connections with other organizations and form relationships with the members. “Doug is just the kind of guy who is not about Doug and he rolls up his sleeves and he gets it done,” she said. “He’s not afraid to reach out to anybody anywhere and work really hard to raise the money needed to create programs that are all about getting people the right skills to be employed.”
She continued, “He just sort of pounds the pavement, right? I mean, he’s just tireless and it’s never about Doug.”
Many of the students served through Rapp CE often have difficult home lives, Grove said. Some need “support and nurturing” since it’s a big step for them to take classes on top of other life responsibilities.
Once, a student had a family dispute, lost their home and was living in a car. They couldn’t shower and were embarrassed to attend class. So Schiffman arranged a long-term motel stay for them in Warrenton. That’s the “extra mile” he is willing to fill needs for others, Grove said. “He will be missed,” she said.
“While I’m immensely sad to see Doug (and his wife Suzanne who gave much of her own time to Rapp CE as well) leave the county, I’m extremely grateful for his bold vision and selfless leadership,” Lapham said in an email. “In Rapp CE Doug has created an organization that will continue to serve our community, making it such a better place for us all to live. It’s a profound legacy.”