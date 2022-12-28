 Skip to main content
Rappahannock News Citizens of the Year 2022: Nan Butler Roberts and Doug Schiffman

doug-nan.jpg

Doug Schiffman and Nan Butler Roberts are 2022 Citizens of the Year

Rappahannock County lost two invaluable citizens this year when both moved away after dedicating to significant community undertakings. Nan Butler Roberts and Doug Schiffman both work to uplift disadvantaged groups through education initiatives that proved indispensable to many.

Citizen of the Year 2022: Nan Butler Roberts, for amplifying Black voices through education

citizen-NanButler-2022-09-24-Jackson-Blues-Fest--107-2.jpg

Roberts performing at the 2022 John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival
Citizen-NanButler-byBen-Scrabble-Historic-91.jpg

Roberts speaking at Castleton’s Scrabble School when the state awarded it with a  centennial historical marker.
Schiffman1.jpg

Schiffman in his Florida home organizing the 2023 Rapp CE budget.
Schiffman2.jpg

The Rapp Center for Education (RappCE) in September held a ceremony at Quièvremont Winery to send off Schiffman.
Schiffman3.jpg

Doug and Suzanne Schiffman.

An error occurred